In Pics: Sanjay Leela Bhansali With Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos At A Dinner Party In Los Angeles

Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ted Sarandos. (courtesy: Bhansaliproductions)

Ahead of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi's release, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos hosted a special dinner for the director and his team in Los Angeles. Many Hollywood dignitaries also joined the dinner. Pictures from the party were shared by the official Instagram handles of Netflix India and Bhansali Productions. In the first picture, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Heeramandi actor Sharmin Segal can be seen joined by a big group of disntinguised guests. They can be seen smiling for the cameras. In another picture, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos can be seen happily posing for the cameras. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali wears a black kurta, Ted Sarandos can be seen dressed in his casual best. Sharing the pictures, Bhansali productions wrote, "Netflix CEO @tedsarandos hosted a dinner party as Hollywood's elite arrived to celebrate the LA Premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's grand series, Heeramandi : The Diamond Bazaar!" Take a look:

A special screening of the series was also arranged in Los Angeles. The premiere was attended by Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with his niece Sharmin Segal, who plays a pivotal role in the series. Inside pictures from the event were shared by Bhansali Productions' Instagram page. In the pictures, we can see Sanjay Leela Bhansali posing with Sharmin, dressed in a lehenga. Global icons such as Lilly Singh, Tesher, and others can also be spotted in the pictures shared. Take a look at the pictures below:

The makers of Heeramandi hosted a grand screening of the series last week in Mumbai as well. The guest list included heavy weight names from the industry. Apart from the Heeramandi cast, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, Kapil Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Soni Razdan, Esha Deol and Shruti Haasan marked their presence at the event.

Heeramandi opened to largely positive reviews. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Bhansali tempers his maximalist methods with restraint. The series is a celebration of as well as a lament for a house of spirited courtesans yearning for dignity and liberty in the tumultuous final years of the British Raj, an era marked by the rapidly declining clout of the nawabs who were the chief patrons of the nautch girls of Heeramandi."