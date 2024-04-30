Shekhar Suman Shreds 'Young Actors': Want To Be Seen Everywhere, Act Surprised When...

Image instagrammed by Shekhar Suman. (courtesy: ShekharSuman)

Shekhar Suman, who is set to make a grand comeback in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited series Heeramandi, opened up about the changes that the industry has gone through over the years in an interview with Bollywood Now. Shekhar Suman said that actors of today's generation "want stardom overnight." Speaking of today's actors' temperament, Shekhar said, "There are many good things in this era too. But there are also shortcomings. All these new young actors want fame very soon in their life. They want stardom overnight, they want to be seen everywhere, everyone should talk about them, reels are being made. Dikh dikh ke pareshaan hai aur log dekh dekh ke pareshaan (People get annoyed to see them everywhere). They are being spotted at their homes, airports and gyms. And everywhere they act surprised like they didn't know people are going to be there, given those people are called by them."

Speaking of enhanced professionalism and discipline in today's industry, Shekhar said, "Film shoots are far more organised now." FYI, Shekhar Suman and son Adhyayan Suman will feature in Heeramandi.

Introducing Shekhar Suman's character Zulfikar in the series, Netflix India wrote in the caption, "Laying his allegiance at Mallikajaan's feet, only one thing stands between Zulfikar and his shimmering ambition - Heeramandi. The versatile Shekhar Suman stars as Zulfikar." Take a look:

The makers of Heeramandi hosted a grand screening of the series last week. The guest list included heavy weight names from the industry. Apart from the Heeramandi cast, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha, Ananya Panday, Rashmika Mandanna, Kapil Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sussanne Khan, Zayed Khan, Karan Johar, Neetu Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Rakul Preet Singh, Karan Johar, Huma Qureshi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Soni Razdan, Esha Deol and Shruti Haasan marked their presence at the event.

Shekhar Suman is known for films like Utsav, Sansar, Woh Phir Aayegi, Tridev, to name a few. He had an illustrious career on television as well. He worked in serials like Dekh Bhai Dekh, Ek Raja Ek Rani, Laugh India Laugh, Movers & Shakers.