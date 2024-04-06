Meet The Men Of Heeramandi: Fardeen Khan, Adhyayan Suman And Others

Meet the stars of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar(courtesy: netflix_in)

In the the dazzling "Diamond Bazaar" that is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opusHeeramandi, a big reveal - some additions to the already power-packed cast. The makers, on Saturday, introduced us to the men of the Heeramandi - which include Fardeen Khan, father-son duo Adhyayan and Shekhar Suman and Taha Shah Badussh. Fardeen Khan stars as Wali Mohammed in the series. His character was introduced with these words, "Caught in a whirlwind struggle of love and duty, Wali Mohammed attempts to reconcile his heart's desire with his royal responsibilities. Fardeen Khan makes his spectacular return to the screen as Wali Mohammed."

Meet Fardeen Khan as Wali Mohammed

Adhyayan Suman As Zoravar

Adhyayan Suman will feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi as Zoravar. This is how the makers introduced his character - "Zoravar's affection for Lajjo is a scorching embrace where passion burns bright- but when love calls, will he be able to answer? The riveting Adhyayan Suman stars as Zoravar."

Shekhar Suman Stars As Zulfikar

Adhyayan Suman's father Shekhar Suman is also a part of the project. Sharing a poster of his character Zulfikar, Netflix India, wrote in the caption, "Laying his allegiance at Mallikajaan's feet, only one thing stands between Zulfikar and his shimmering ambition- Heeramandi. The versatile Shekhar Suman stars as Zulfikar."

Taha Shah Badussha As Tajdar

Last but definitely not the least, Taha Shah Badussha will play the role of Tajdar in the series. The post by Netflix India was captioned, "A nawab's son torn between tradition and love, Tajdar seeks purpose through liberation."

Heeramandi boasts of an impressive ensemble cast that includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Heeramandi will showcase the story of the courtesans of Lahore and will explore the lesser-known aspects of their lives. The series, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is slated to release on May 1 on Netflix.