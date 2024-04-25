Adhyayan And Dad Shekhar Suman Checked Into The Heeramandi Screening In A Ferrari. Talk About An Entrance

Adhyayan and Shekhar Suman pictured at the screening.

Actor Adhyayan Suman and his father, veteran star Shekhar Suman are having a moment under the spotlight and a good one at that. The two will be seen together in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming magnum opus Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. On Wednesday, the father-son duo turned heads at the screening of the Netflix show when they arrived at the venue in a swanky red Ferrari. The Ferrari 296 GTS, worth a whopping Rs 6.24 crore, was the centre of all attention, even as Adhyayan and Shekhar Suman stepped out looking dapper as always. While Adhyayan Suman features as Zoravar in Heeramandi, Shekhar Suman plays Zulfiqar Ahmed in the period drama.

About landing a role in the much-awaited project after a dry spell at the box office, Adhyayan Suman told News18 that he almost didn't get the part. "I got a call from Shruti Mahajan (casting director) to audition for Zorawar's character. I was celebrating my parents' marriage anniversary somewhere in the Himalayas. I got the call when I was travelling there. At one o'clock in the afternoon, I was told that Mr Bhansali would be seeing my audition at three. Somehow, I managed to stop the car in the middle of the mountains and make an audition clip sitting in the car. I begged, borrowed and stole some network from people and sent the tape. Unfortunately, I didn't get the role. To be honest, if I had auditioned and not gotten the part in any other filmmaker's film or series, I would just let it pass. But this was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show and it's every actor's dream to work with him. So, I was extremely disappointed that it didn't work out for me,” he said.

However, things took a welcome turn for the actor soon. Sharing more, Adhyayan said: “My father always tells me that if something is meant to be, it will be and nobody can snatch anything away that's destined to happen. The shoot of Heeramandi started with the other characters. Two days before they were supposed to start shoot with the actor who was supposed to play Zorawar, he was suddenly asked to leave and I was brought in. It's just outstanding how it all happened.”

Announcing that he would be part of the project, Adhyayan Suman shared a post last year on Instagram. Along with an image featuring him with his parents and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the actor wrote: “It took me 15 years to feel validated as an actor! To be having to play not one but two primary characters Heeramandi is something I could only dream of! For me Mr Bhansali is no less than God, someone I never imagined I would be working with! The biggest filmmaker in the country, a maverick beyond excellence! His praise for me is bigger than an Oscar. It was my mother's dream! What a journey it has been! To be able to act, direct, sing, write, I can't ask for more. Failure was my biggest teacher! my biggest strength! It made me fearless! Success for me is not just numbers but the fact that when the world said I was a failure I got back up and survived every blow each day !! That's why I always say when they say you can't do it is the moment you know you can do it ! Don't let the world put you down, don't let them decide who you are ! Explore your talents and don't be afraid of no one ! Audience acceptance is key! I promise you this is just the beginning!”

Heeramandi will begin streaming from May 1 on Netflix.