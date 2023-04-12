Adhyayan Suman Reveals He Lost Films Because 'Many People Have A Problem' With Dad Shekhar

Adhyayan Suman shared this image. (courtesy: adhyayansuman)

Actor Adhyayan Suman has opened up about the way the industry treated him. This comes weeks after his father, actor Shekhar Suman, in a series of tweets, had said that “the cabal” within Bollywood will “oppress, suppress and persecute you till you are finished.” Shekhar Suman had also said that some members of Bollywood have “ganged up” against him and his son (more on that later). He opened up after Priyanka Chopra, in an interaction with American actor-filmmaker Dax Shepard on the podcast Armchair Expert, said that she shifted to a career in Bollywood because she had “beef with people” in Bollywood. Now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Adhyayan revealed that he “did not get a lot of films because of a show that my father did — Movers and Shakers.” FYI” Movers and Shakers was a hit talk show in the 90s.

Adhyayan Suman said, “I did not get a lot of films because of a show that my father did — Movers and Shakers. Though he was given a script for every episode, there were a few people who got offended because of what he said and held grudges that ‘Shekhar ne humaare baare mein kaise baat kari. There was neither any personal attacks nor he used any abusive language. He just did his job and it was just a show. But their egos were very fragile perhaps, and they took it personally. And thought ki iska badla iske bete par nikaalenge.”

Adhyayan Suman also added that a lot of people didn't give him work because they had a problem with Shekhar Suman. He said, “Many people have a problem with your father, and they will never give you films.”

Adhyayan Suman also spoke about a recent incident when he was dropped from a project days before the contract signing. He said, “I was approached for a project with a massive superstar as the lead and I was supposed to play the antagonist. Everything, including money, was discussed and I was expecting a call to discuss clauses for my contract. But suddenly, they backed off. I asked them what the problem was or what changed because it's very easy to call anyone and remove me from a project.”

Adhyayan Suman also stated that people used to accuse him of being “not punctual” and addicted to drugs. “There was a producer, who in front of me called another producer and said, ‘Hum Adhyayan ko cast karne ki soch rahe hain' and the person replied, ‘Isko mat lo, he is not punctual, he does drugs' and all that stuff,” he was quoted as saying.

Shekhar Suman too opened up about the dark side of the Hindi film industry. He tweeted, "Priyanka Chopra's sensational revelation has not come as a shocker. It is well known the way the cabal within the film industry functions. It will oppress, suppress and persecute you till you are finished. It happened with SSR." In a follow-up tweet, he added, “It will happen to others too. That's the way the cookie crumbles in the industry. Take it or leave it. And Priyanka decided to leave. And thank God she did. For now, we have a true-blue global icon representing India in Hollywood. As they say, every cloud has a silver lining.”

Shekhar Suman continued, “I know of at least 4 people in the industry who have ganged up to have me and Adhyayan removed from many projects. I know it for sure. These 'gangsters' have a lot of clout and they are more dangerous than a rattlesnake. But the truth is they can create hurdles but they cannot stop us.”

Shekhar Suman also revealed that his son Adhyayan will be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali Heeramandi. Replying to a user, the actor wrote, “Luckily Sanjay Leela Bhansali saw potential in him and cast him in not one but two very important roles in his magnum opus Heeramandi.”

Adhyayan Suman is known for his work in films including Haal-e-dil, Heartless and, Raaz – The Mystery Continues.