Shekhar Suman On Katrina Kaif's Journey In Bollywood: 'In Boom, She Couldn't Say Her Lines Or Even Dance'

Shekhar Suman is basking in the success of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actor plays Nawab Zulfikar in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali show. The Netflix series also features his son Adhyayan Suman in a key role. Recently, Shekhar Suman shared his experience of working with the acclaimed filmmaker and a celebrated starcast. The actor, at one point in the interview with Bollywood Hungama, also said how actors have navigated their way in the industry. Talking about Katrina Kaif, he said, “Take a cue from other people's journey. Look at Katrina Kaif. When she came in Boom, she couldn't stand, say her lines, or even dance, but look at where she reached. Look at her performance in Rajneeti and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Even in Dhoom 3, you could never say that she is the same girl who had started like that. It happens to the best of people.” FYI: Boom, directed by Kaizad Gustad, was released in 2003. It featured Amitabh Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Gulshan Grover in lead roles.

Shekhar Suman also gave a shout-out to Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. "Even Deepika Padukone grew into a beautiful actress. Ananya Panday used to go through a lot of trolling until Kho Gaye Hum Kahan happened. So you have to take it on your chin with a pinch of salt and a sense of humour,” the actor added.

Earlier, in a conversation with Indian Express, Shekhar Suman had said that he draws inspiration from cinema legend Dilip Kumar, and Aamir Khan. “I am quintessentially a theatre actor. It is never a comeback. You are just waiting for the right role to happen. There might be a hiatus, you give it a gap, because the role has to excite me. I don't work just for the sake of being seen that I am a part of 10 OTT series, five films. I have taken a leaf from Dilip Kumar sahab. He used to probably do one film in two-three years. Aamir Khan… they all sort of preserve themselves in a manner that people have this thirst to watch them.”

Meanwhile, the makers have announced the second season of Heeramandi.