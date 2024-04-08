Adhyayan Suman 'Begged, Borrowed, Stole' To Audition For Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. Then, This Happened

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: adhyayansuman)

Bollywood star Adhyayan Suman is all set to feature in upcoming web series Heeramandi as Zorawar Ali Khan. The news was shared by the streaming giant Netflix and the makers of the series on Instagram as they unveiled the character posters of the Nawabs of Heeramandi - Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman. Adhyayan Suman, who will be featuring alongside his dad Shekhar, has now opened up on how he came aboard the Sanjay Leela Bhansali show. Talking to News18, the Raaz – The Mystery Continues actor said, "I got a call from Shruti Mahajan (casting director) to audition for Zorawar's character. I was celebrating my parents' marriage anniversary somewhere in the Himalayas. I got the call when I was travelling there. At one o'clock in the afternoon, I was told that Mr Bhansali would be seeing my audition at three. Somehow, I managed to stop the car in the middle of the mountains and make an audition clip sitting in the car,” he recalls.

He continued, “I begged, borrowed and stole some network from people and sent the tape. Unfortunately, I didn't get the role. To be honest, if I had auditioned and not gotten the part in any other filmmaker's film or series, I would just let it pass. But this was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's show and it's every actor's dream to work with him. So, I was extremely disappointed that it didn't work out for me.”

“My father always tells me that if something is meant to be, it will be and nobody can snatch anything away that's destined to happen. The shoot of Heeramandi started with the other characters. Two days before they were supposed to start shoot with the actor who was supposed to play Zorawar, he was suddenly asked to leave and I was brought in. It's just outstanding how it all happened,” Adhyayan summed up.

Earlier, Adhyayan Suman announced in his Instagram post that he has joined the cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. He wrote in an extensive post, "It took me 15 years to feel validated as an actor! To be having to play not one but two primary characters Heeramandi is something I could only dream of! For me Mr Bhansali is no less than God, someone I never imagined I would be working with! The biggest filmmaker in the country a maverick beyond excellence! His praise for me is bigger than an Oscar."

He posted a picture with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and added in his caption, "It was my mother's dream! What a journey it has been! To be able to act, direct, sing, write, I can't ask for more."

Heeramandi will showcase the story of the courtesans of Lahore and will explore the lesser-known aspects of their lives. It will be set in pre-independent India.