In Pics: Priyanka Chopra Struck A Pose With Chinese Actress Liu Yifei At The Bvlgari Event In Italy

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Priyanka Chopra attended the Bvlgari Polychroma event in Italy. She wore a stunning beige gown paired with matching jewellery. Videos showed her interacting with Liu Yifei and Bvlgari CEO.

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Italy, checked into the Bvlgari Polychroma event on Monday and she did it in style. The actress, who is the global brand ambassador of the luxury brand, made a stunning red-carpet appearance in a beige gown, which she paired with matching jewellery. Several pictures and videos from the event emerged on social media platforms.

One such video showed Priyanka posing with Chinese actress Liu Yifei. Priyanka greeted the actress with a hug and air kisses. The duo then clicked some pictures with Bvlgari CEO Jean Christophe Babin.

Watch the full video here:

Another video captured Priyanka sitting alongside Liu, Jean, and BLACKPINK member Lisa. As the photographers clicked group pictures, Priyanka thanked them with a namaste (folded hands).

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra attended the MET Gala in New York.

The actress wore a custom Balmain dress featuring a monochromatic palette of black and white. Bringing classic vintage to the biggest fashion night of the year, Priyanka's attire was in line with the event's theme – "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has some exciting projects coming up.

The actress will be seen alongside Mahesh Babu in SS Rajamouli's much-awaited film SSMB29. She also has Citadel Season 2 in the lineup. Priyanka also has The Bluff and Heads of State in her kitty.