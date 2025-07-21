Difficult Daughters, Backed By Alia Bhatt, Selected For Asian Project Market At BIFF

Actor Soni Razdan's "Difficult Daughters", produced by daughters Alia and Shaheen Bhatt, is among the four films from India selected for this year's Asian Project Market at the Busan International Film Festival.

The indie film also lists Alan McAlex and Grishma Shah as producers.

Cannes-winner Payal Kapadia and her "All We Imagine As Light" actor Kani Kusruti have teamed up with "The Great Indian Kitchen" director Jeo Baby to back "Last of Them Plagues". The film, directed by Kunjila Maschillamani, is also part of the list alongside Saurav Rai-directed "Lanka" (The Fire) and "Moon" by Pradip Kurbah.

"Lanka" is produced by Sudeepta, Sadhukhan, Viraj Selot and Ankita Purkayastha. Asian Project Market, the largest co-production and financing platform in Asia, plays a vital role in discovering emerging talent and connecting them with global investors.

This year APM received a record-breaking 455 submissions from 44 countries and selected 30 projects from 15 countries. The line-up also includes several other filmmakers who have previously been at the Busan International Film Festival, including Kurbah whose "Iewduh" won the Kim Ji-seok award at the festival in 2019.

Bangladeshi filmmaker Biplob Sarkar is also returning with LGBTQ -themed "The Magical Men" after screening his debut feature "The Stranger" at the festival in 2023.

The Busan International Film Festival runs from 17 to 26 September and the APM will be held from September 20 to 23.

