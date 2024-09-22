In Pics: Nayanthara And Her Twin Sons Ulagam and Uyir From Greece Vacation

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are currently holidaying in Greece with their twin sons. Nayanthara, who shares famjam pictures on a regular basis on Instagram, shared some adorable pictures of her twin sons Ulagam and Uyir. In the pictures, the mother and sons can be seen sharing heart-warming moments. Nayanthara is seen dressed in her casual best. Nayanthara and sons can be seen twinning. Sharing the pictures, Nayanthara wrote, "My heart." Fans showered a whole lot of love in the comments section. A fan wrote, "Inspirational couple. Perfect couple on this period. May god bless you family entire. Amen." Another comment read, "You and yours!" Another comment read, "Awww morning cuddles are the best." Take a look:

On Ganesh Chaturthi this year, Vignesh Shivan shared these photos with family and he wrote, "A very auspicious and a special day. Invoking the blessings of lord Ganapathi ! The safe guarder of our house and all the happiness ! Lots of good beginnings today ! With a happy family and a lot of blessings ! #happyvinayagarchathurthi #positivity #prayers." Take a look:

On the occasion of Father's Day, Nayanthara shared an adoarble video featuring Vignesh Shivan and their twin sons Ulagam and Uyir. She wrote in the caption, "@wikkiofficial Happy Father's Day to the Bessssssttttt Appa in the world our whole world revolves around you You are our EVERYTHING. Your unconditional LOVE for Us & all that you do for us means everything. We are blessed to be yours. We love you sooooooo much Appaaaaaaaa- UYIR n ULA." Take a look:

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married in June in Chennai 2022. The wedding was attended by Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Suriya, Atlee and other superstars. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy. They named their kids Ulagam and Uyir.