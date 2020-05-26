In Pics: Amyra Dastur's Instagram Is A Thing Of Beauty

From Amyra Dastur's Instagram album (courtesy amyradastur93)

Actress Amyra Dastur's Instagram updates are like a breath of fresh air amid the coronavirus lockdown. The 27-year-old actress is filling up Instagram with glimpses of her photoshoots at home, each reflecting her various moods during the lockdown. In one of her recent posts, she shared a delightful glimpse of her Tuesday and captioned it with a quote borrowed from author Virginia Woolf: "I feel so intensely the delights of shutting oneself up in a little world of one's own, with pictures and music and everything beautiful." Amyra started the week with her version of "Monday blues", which reflected in her blue eye make-up and her dress. Let's flip through the pages of Amyra Dastur's lockdown album on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Amyra Dastur was soaking up the sun at her home and described herself as a "sunflower." Amyra, who loves a good dose of vitamin D, is celebrating summer vibes at home.

Amyra is not only a fan of Virginia Woolf but also of F Scott Fitzgerald as she shared a photo of hers in a thoughtful mood with this quote by the author: "I am within and without, simultaneously enchanted and repelled by the inexhaustible variety of life."

Sometimes on Sunday, Amyra misses taking a refreshing dip in the pool and when she does, she shares these throwback memories on Instagram:

Amyra, locked down at home in Mumbai, also shared an appreciation post for her "home sweet home."

Amyra Dastur is best known for her role as a runaway bride in the web-series The Trip 2. She has also starred in films such as Kaalakaandi, Judgementall Hai Kya, Rajma Chawal and Made In India.