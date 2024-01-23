In Pics: Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao Pose Together At Laapataa Ladies Promotions

Aamir and Kiran at the event

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao made a stylish appearance together at the promotional event of Laapataa Ladies. Aamir Khan was dressed in a jacket and pants. He added a dash of style with his geek glasses. Kiran Rao turned up in a high-neck top and she matched it with high-waist pants. The promotional event was also attended by the cast of the film - Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastav. They posed with Aamir Khan and Kirao Rao for a photo-op. For the unversed, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and is backed by Aamir Khan Productions. It marks Kiran Rao's comeback as a director after over a decade. The lead cast also attended Aamir's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Mumbai reception.

Laapataa Ladies is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while Divyanidhi Sharma has taken care of the additional dialogues. Laapataa Ladies had a screening at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year.

Sharing the poster of the film, the official Instagram handle of Aamir Khan Productions wrote, "Ab milega Laapataa Ladies ka pata 5th January 2024 ko, aapke nazdiki cinema gharon mein (Now we will get the location of the lost women, on January 5 in your nearest theatres.)"

Kiran Rao recently shared pictures from a road trip where she went with Aamir Khan and son Azad. Besides pictures of her son Azad, Kiran Rao also shared a family picture. In the picture, Aamir, Kiran and Azad can be seen happily posing together with their dog. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Kiran wrote, "Road tripping with Sundari."

Aamir Khan was married to Kiran Rao for 15 years. The former couple announced their divorce in July 2021. They, however, continue to co-parent their son Azad.