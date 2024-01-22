Inside Kiran Rao's Road Trip With Aamir Khan And Their Son Azad

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: raodyness)

Director-producer Kiran Rao, who joined Instagram recently, is making the most of the photo-sharing app and her recent pictures from a road trip she took stand as proof. On Sunday, Kiran Rao shared some inside pictures from her road trip with her former husband Aamir Khan and their son Azad. Besides pictures of her son Azad, Kiran Rao also shared a family picture. In the picture we are talking about, the trio, Aamir, Kiran and Azad, can be seen happily posing together with their dog. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, Kiran wrote, “Road tripping with Sundari.”

See what Kiran Rao posted:

Aamir Khan's ex-wife, filmmaker Kiran Rao, made her Instagram debut a few weeks back. In her inaugural Instagram post, Kiran Rao can be seen seated in a chair, wearing a printed shirt and denim pants. With a garland around her neck, the filmmaker posed with folded hands. In the caption, she wrote, “Hello Instagram :)” Aamir Khan's niece, Zayn Marie, was amongst the first ones to react to Kiran Rao's picture. She wrote, “Hahahhaha hiii K!! Welcoooome,” along with a heart-eyed face and red heart emojis. Actress Nitanshi Goel, who will be seen next in Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, said “Welcome mam”.

Aamir's niece, Zayn Marie, also uploaded a special post to welcome Kiran Rao to the social media platform. Zayn shared a series of pictures from Ira Khan's wedding festivities. The photos captured Zayn posing with her mother Tina Khan, Kiran Rao and the bride, Ira Khan. Zayn captioned the post, “Welcoming Kiran Rao to InstaGlam with photos from our glam Welcome Night. Love you, K. Last photo is my absolute fave,” along with red rose, mirror ball, and bow and arrow emojis.

Aamir Khan was married to Kiran Rao for 15 years. The former couple announced their divorce in July 2021. They however continue to co-parent their son Azad.