In New Year, Shruti Seth Tweets, 'Will Bollywood Ever Reveal Its Dirty Secrets?'

Highlights
Shruti's tweet was in light of Hollywood's 'Time's Up' campaign
"I wonder if Bollywood will ever reveal its dirty secrets?" she tweeted
Shruti has featured in films like Rajneeti and Fanaa

I wonder if Bollywood will ever reveal its dirty secrets??? It took Hollywood nearly 25 years to speak up, we'll take another 50 perhaps. https://t.co/20ganFAJQQ — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) January 2, 2018



On January 1, a story in Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away with Murder), Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman and Emma Stone launched an initiative to fight sexual harassment in the workplace.



The hatred I've encountered today on a difference of opinion just goes to show this is no country for women. #SelfieWithDaughter#suchasham — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) June 29, 2015



Instead of sharing vacation pictures, actress Shruti Seth started the New Year with a reality check. "I wonder if Bollywood will ever reveal its dirty secrets? It took Hollywood nearly 25 years to speak up. We'll take another 50 perhaps," she tweeted on January 2. In the tweet, the 40-year-old actress, also shared the story of 'Time's Up' campaign, initiated by Hollywood actresses in light of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Hollywood witnessed one of the biggest scandals of 2017 in early October after The New York Times expose revealed the secrets of the producers' exploitative methods. Top Hollywood actresses like Angelina Jolie, Kate Beckinsale, Cara Delevingne and Salma Hayek revealed accounts of Harvey Weinstein's sexual misconduct.On January 1, a story in The Hollywood Reporter stated that over 300 Hollywood personalities including Shonda Rhimes (producer of shows likeand), Reese Witherspoon, Natalie Portman and Emma Stone launched an initiative to fight sexual harassment in the workplace.In 2015, Shruti Seth bravely faced social media trolls , who slammed her for her tweet criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's #SelfieWithDaughter campaign. At that time, Shruti had tweeted: "The hatred I've encountered today on a difference of opinion just goes to show this is no country for women."Shruti Seth started her television career with shows likebut it was, which made her a household name. She also featured in television shows likeand films such asand