In Nayanthara's Birthday Wish From Vignesh Sivan, Why She Doesn't Wear Makeup 'These Days'

Vignesh Sivan shared the most beautiful post for his wife Nayanthara, who is celebrating her 38th birthday today. On Friday, Vignesh Sivan shared a set of dreamy pictures of himself with his wife Nayanthara and wrote a long caption, wishing her, a happy birthday. In the pictures, the couple can be seen sharing some beautiful moments in the backdrop of a sunset, while in the others, they can be seen walking in a park hand-in-hand. Sharing these beautiful pictures, Vignesh Sivan, who recently welcomed twins with Nayanthara, wrote, "This is my 9th birthday with you Nayan. Every birthday with you has been special, memorable and different! But this one is the most special of em all, as we have started a life together as husband and wife! As a father and mother of two beautifully blessed children!"

He added, "I've always known you and seen you as a powerful person! The strength you have to be confident and dedicated to whatever you do! I've seen a different person all these years! And always been inspired by your honesty and sincerity shown towards life and everything! But today! When I'm seeing you as a mother! This is by far the happiest and the most complete formation of you! You are complete now! You seem the happiest! You look content! You look extra beautiful!"

"You don't wear makeup these days cos the babies kiss your face! And I haven't seen a more beautiful you in all these years! The everlasting smile and happiness in your face, shall be your default setting henceforth! I pray! Am feeling settled! Life feels beautiful... satisfying and thankful! I wish to have all our birthdays as happy as this! with our little babies... all of us growing together! All of us learning to fight it out there, while also enjoying it fighting it out there. Making a wonderful life for us with God's blessings and the universe's witness! Love to you now and forever my dear Pondati, thangamey and always my Uyir and ulagam."

Nayanthara married filmmaker Vignesh Sivan in June this year. The couple had a star-studded wedding in Chennai, which was attended by Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan among others. The couple welcomed twins via surrogacy in October.

On the work front, Nayanthara was last seen in Chiranjeevi's film Godfather, also starring Salman Khan.

The actor will be next seen in filmmaker Atlee's Jawaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.