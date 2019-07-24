In Masaan, Vicky Kaushal's 'Job Was To Put Life In Deepak.' What Actually Happened...

Vicky Kaushal Instagrammed this picture. (Image courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Highlights Masaan completed four years on July 24 The film marked Vicky Kaushal's debut in a lead role Masaan also featured Richa Chadha and Shweta Tripathi

Vicky Kaushal's film Masaan completes four years today and the actor is feeling nostalgic as he shared a heartfelt post about how the film has "taught him the most important lesson of his life." Vicky Kaushal Instagrammed a picture of Manikarnika Ghat, which is Varanasi's famous cremation ghat. In Masaan, Vicky played the role of Deepak, who worked at the Manikarnika Ghat helping families to execute the last rituals of their loved ones. Sharing the picture, Vicky Kaushal said that before he started filming Masaan, he used to sit at the ghat for hours, quietly observing cremations. Masaan, which also featured Richa Chadha and Shweta Tripathi, marked Vicky Kaushal's debut in a lead role.

Posting a picture of Manikarnika Ghat, Vicky Kaushal wrote: "For days before we started filming Masaan, I'd sit here for hours at a stretch, quietly watching bodies getting burnt one after the other... dark, fair, beautiful, ugly, rich, poor, fat, thin... All of them turning into the same colour of ash. Leaving behind, just their deeds, teaching me the most important lesson of my life. My job was to put life into Deepak, what eventually happened was the other way around."

Further in his post, Vicky Kaushal even quoted his character's dialogue "Ab toh hum friend ho gaye hai na?". He wrote: "Four years back, I got to ask you all a question... "Ab toh hum friend ho gaye hai na?"... Answer to which, I keep getting till date. Here's to 4 years of our beautiful friendship. I cherish it every day of my life. Thank You. #4yearsofMasaan."

Read Vicky Kaushal's entire post here:

Masaan is a 2015 drama film directed by Neeraj Ghaywan. The film was critically acclaimed for its plot and Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha and Shweta Tripathi were praised for making their roles alive.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in Uri: The Surgical Strike. He will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's film, which is based on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's life. He also has the Udham Singh biopic, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and Takht lined-up.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.