In Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's House, 'Cuddles Early Mornings Is A Must.' See The Actor's Pic With Daughter Sitara

Mahesh Babu and his family follow the sweetest "wake-up mantra" - "cuddles early mornings." On Thursday, Mahesh Babu's wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar posted an adorable picture of the 45-year-old actor and their daughter Sitara cuddling on a sofa chair - a sight that will bring a smile on your face. In the photo, Mahesh Babu can be seen sporting a blue t-shirt and holding Sitara in his arms as she, as it appears from the snap, sleeps peacefully. "Cuddles early mornings is a must! We can't wake up otherwise," Namrata Shirodkar captioned the photo. She also added hashtags like #wakeupmantra #babyinarms and #love.

Mahesh Babu always fulfills Sitara demands. Fathers, right? "Cuties in action! The classic case where the father tries to reason with the child ...finally giving up n giving in to all of her demands," Namrata wrote for this picture of the father-daughter duo.

Namrata Shirodkar is a former Miss India. She has also featured in several Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu movies like Mere Do Anmol Ratan, Hero Hindustani, Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela, Ezhupunna Tharakan, Vamsee, Vaastav: The Reality and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar.

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. He has a SS Rajamouli-directed film and a Parasuram-directed film lined up.