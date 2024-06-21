In Kartik Aaryan's New Post With Pet Katori, Will The Real 'Champion' Please Stand Up?

Kartik Aaryan with Katori. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan added oodles of cuteness to his Instagram profile on Friday afternoon. The actor posted a video with his pet pooch Katori and adorable can't even begin to describe it. "Kaise banegi Katori Champion (how will Katori become a champion)," he captioned the video. So, what went into making his pet pooch a champion? Leg flutter, planks, running, jumping. The video is a fun spin on Kartik Aaryan's intense prep session for his latest release Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan. Kartik Aaryan worked with fitness trainer Tridev Pandey while prepping for the film and he shared his transformation journey.

The comments section of the post was filled up with remarks like "Katori hai asli Champion" and "You are the champion, Katori." Tanishaa Mukerji dropped LOL emojis. Another Instagram user added, "Katori ignoring you while you are lecturing her is constant."

This is what Kartik Aaryan posted:

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi, Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. He also featured in Netflix's Dhamaka.

In the recent years, the actor starred in Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, featuring Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. Kartik featured in a cameo in the film. He will next be seen in Karan Johar's untitled film. His line-up of films also includes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri.