Imran Khan On Rumours That He Rents Karan Johar's Mumbai Apartment

Imran Khan shared this image. (courtesy: imrankhan)

Imran Khan, in a recent interview with Film Companion, dismissed the rumours that he and his girlfriend Lekha Washington are renting Karan Johar's Mumbai apartment. When asked about the rumours that he's rented Karan Johar's apartment with girlfriend Lekha Washington, the actor said, "Again, it's one of those things that I have never fully been able to wrap my head around. The notion of celebrity and fame and the idea that people follow you around literally and report on you and comment on you and all of that. I've always found it to be a little odd."

The actor also spoke about moving out of his bungalow in Pali Hill to an apartment in Bandra five years ago, around the time he separated from former wife Avantika Malik. "For the past five years, just from the time I separated, I moved into this space where I've lived for the past 5 years. I started by moving into what was an empty space. And I started bringing things into my space, basis my requirement," Imran told Film Companion.

The actor added, "It was about separating from those external trappings. The things which you're told you want and you start to believe that. And it was about knowing what do I actually get happiness from. I found it to be a much easier existence these past few years. I wanted my own space. I wanted to run and manage it on my own. Again, that was from a sense of, Can I do all of this stuff without getting into the external trappings."

Imran Khan is known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Delhi Belly, Luck, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, I Hate Luv Storys and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu. He was last seen in Katti Batti alongside Kangana Ranaut in 2015. Three years later, he directed a short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India.