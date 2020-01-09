'I'm Simply Awestruck': Ranveer Singh Reviews Deepika Padukone's Performance In Chhapaak

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Chhapaak screening.

Ranveer Singh, who attended the special screening of Chhapaak on Wednesday night, reviewed the Deepika Padukone-led film in an extensive Instagram post. In his post, Ranveer stated that he has "never been more proud" of Deepika and that she was the "soul of the film." Ranveer also called Chhapaak the "most important" project in Deepika's filmography and wrote: "My baby. I've witnessed you toil relentlessly to create this special piece of work. You've been an engine behind the project, and are the soul of the film. This is the most important installment in your body of work. You laboured with such honesty in intent and action. You dug deep and fought through your challenges, faced your fears, overcame your struggles and today you and your team stand triumphant as the creators of one of the films of our times. Your performance is way more than everything I thought it could and would be."

Talking about the impact that Deepika's performance as Malti had on him, Ranveer wrote that the film "moved, stirred and stayed" with him. "It's moved me, stirred me and stayed with me. You blended strength with vulnerability and lent dignity to an immensely complex portrayal in such a fine manner that I'm simply awestruck at your craft. It's staggering and astonishing what you've achieved with Malti. A glowing gem in your repertoire. I love you baby. I've never been more proud of you," read an excerpt from Ranveer Singh's post.

In his elaborate post, the Gully Boy actor also praised the film's director Meghna Gulzar and stated that the "story shakes you to your core and then lifts you heroically until your emotions soar." In his post, Ranveer wrote about Meghna Gulzar's impressive body of work and wrote: "Talvar, Raazi and now Chhapaak... May I say, Bravo and encore!"

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Deepika Padukone, Chhapaak showcases the story of an acid attack survivor named Malti and her fight for justice. The film is based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal's life. The film is slated to release on January 10 and it will clash with Ajay Devgn's period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior at the box office.