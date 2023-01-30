Ileana D'Cruz Shares Health Update After Going To Hospital: 'I Am Absolutely Fine Now'

Ileana D'Cruz shared this image. (courtesy: ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz has shared a health update on Instagram. The actress was not keeping well and was admitted to a hospital. She has made a collage of two pictures on Instagram Stories and wrote, “What a difference a day makes.” In the first pic, the actress is seen lying on the hospital bed. The next frame features Ileana smiling ear to ear at the camera. It seems the image was clicked after she was back home. The text attached to it read, “Also some lovely doctors and 3 bags of IV fluid.”

Screenshot of Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story.

Ileana D'Cruz has also written a thank you note to her fans on Instagram. Along with a picture of herself, she wrote, “To everyone messaging me about my health, thank you so much for your concern for me. I really truly appreciate the love and I can assure you that I am absolutely fine now. Got some good medical care at the right time.”

Screenshot of Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram story.

Earlier this month, Ileana D'Cruz was “dreaming of being in this beautiful blue water soon.” The actress also shared a throwback video from her beach diaries.

Now, look at how Ileana D'Cruz summed up “2022 in less than 30 seconds”. The montage features beautiful pictures and videos featuring Ileana and her close ones. From Holi festivities to Ileana's birthday celebration, the clip screams goals from miles away. Along with it, she wrote, “2022 in less than 30 secs is just insane… but these are just a fraction of the beautiful memories I got to relive all over again and some of my most important people ( some of you aren't in the video but you know who you are [red heart emoji])…I love you all and I value you in my life so much!

My heart is full and 2023 is going to be incredibly special.”

Ileana D'Cruz will be next seen in Tera Kya Hoga Lovely alongside Randeep Hooda.