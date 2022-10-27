From Ileana D'Cruz's Diwali Celebrations On A Beach. See Pics

Ileana D'Cruz with friends. (courtesy: ileana)

This year, Ileana D'Cruz “surrounded herself with the best kind of light” on Diwali and her latest post reflects it. She spent the festival of lights with her friends and co-stars, including actress Anya Singh, actor Vihaan Samat, filmmaker Karishma Kohli and her sister, producer Pooja Kohli on the beach. The actress hasn't revealed the location of her stay in the post. In each and every photo, Ileana is chilling with her friends and co-stars, basking in the sun and playing with the sand on the beach. She looks pretty in white swimwear. Sharing the photos, Ileana wrote, “Surrounded myself with the best kind of light this Diwali. And dare I say it blessed.” She also gave photo credits to Never Kiss Your Best Friend star Anya and Vihaan, who also dropped cute comments on her post.

“You blessed, I'm blessed, we all blessed,” wrote Vihaan Samat while Anya commented, “Lanapiieeeeee.”

See how Ileana D'Cruz spent Diwali this year:

Ileana D'Cruz was also accompanied by social media influencer-turned-actor Vishnu Kaushal and actor-producer Mikhail Yawalkar. Going by the posts and Instagram Stories shared by Ileana, Anya Singh, Vihaan Samat, Vishnu and Mikhail, it appears they all are busy shooting for a new project. It is reportedly a female-led show, directed by Karishma Kohli and backed by Applause Entertainment.

Here's what Anya Singh posted on Instagram:

Vihaan Samat, for his dashing pictures from the beach, gave Ileana D'Cruz the proper courtesy.

This isn't the first time Ileana D'Cruz has shared photos with Anya Singh. Previously, the Barfi! actress Instagrammed this ROFL photo of themselves with an equally hilarious caption. It read, “Our last two brain cells trying to keep it together…and failing.”

On the work front, Ileana D'Cruz will next be seen in Shirsha Guha Thakurta's Lovers. Her last project was The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by Kookie Gulati and produced by Ajay Devgn. Meanwhile, Anya Singh was recently seen in the web series Kaun Banega Shikhar Vati.