Ileana D'Cruz's Maldives Mood: Sun-Kissed And Beach-Ready

Just Ileana D'Cruz soaking up the sun. (courtesy: ileana_official)

Ileana D'Cruz is holidaying in Maldives and she is not alone. The actress is there for Katrina Kaif's birthday festivities which extended into a vacation. The actress, who is reportedly dating Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastian, managed to take a perfect sun-kissed picture. For her day out at the beach, Ileana picked dual-toned swimwear. She accessorized her look with a pair of sunglasses to accentuate her look. In a word - stunning. Ileana D'Cruz, a true blue water baby, captioned her post: "Did you even go on a beach holiday if you didn't take a selfie in a bikini?"

This is what Ileana D'Cruz posted:

Ileana D'Cruz posted a set of happy pictures with Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif, Angira Dhar, Sharvari and Karishma Kohli. She simply added a purple heart emoji in the caption.

POV: Same location, more friends. Ileana also posted a picture with rumoured boyfriend Sebastian, Katrina-Vicky, Anand Tiwari, Isabelle Kaif and Mini Mathur and she captioned her post: "Sunshine, cocktails, and a bit of birthday cake."

Ileana also featured in Katrina Kaif's post from Maldives. Check it out:

Ileana D'Cruz's film credits include Barfi!, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Rustom and Happy Ending, to name a few. She also featured in the 2019 comedy Pagalpanti, which starred Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Urvashi Rautela, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda in pivotal roles.

The actress' upcoming projects include Unfair And Lovely with Randeep Hooda and another project with Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy. She was last seen in The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan. The film was directed by filmmaker Kookie Gulati and it was produced by Ajay Devgn