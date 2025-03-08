IIFA 2025: Kartik Aaryan And Karan Johar's LOL Rehearsal Session Will Leave You In Splits

Drop whatever you are doing and head straight to Kartik Aaryan's Instagram handle. The actor dropped a video of him rehearsing for IIFA 2025 hosting with Karan Johar. Trust us, the clip is full of LOL-worthy banter.

The video kicks off with a playful debate, where both Kartik and Karan claim to be the “royalty” of Indian cinema. It starts with Karan confidently saying, “Royalty means something, Kartik. I am the emperor of Bollywood, not you.”

To this, Kartik fires back, “If you are the emperor, then I am the prince of Indian cinema.”

KJo claps back, “Oh my god! Tum aur royalty? Asli royalty main hoon. [You and royalty? I am the real royalty.]”

Kartik Aaryan then takes a hilarious dig at Karan's sudden physical transformation. The actor asks, “Aap itne patle kaise ho gaye? Aisa lag raha hai kisi ne Karan bhej diya hai, aur Johar baaki hai. [How did you become so thin? It looks like someone sent the Karan, but the Johar is yet to come.]”

Karan Johar, not missing a beat, responds, “Oh Mr. Kaizada,” taking a playful jab at Kartik's film Shehzada.

Kartik shoots back, “Joke Shehzada pe banta hai. [The joke is on Shehzada.]” To which Karan quips, “Uspe kuch nahi banta hai. [Nothing can be made on that.]” Too good Karan, too good,

FYI: Kartik Aaryan headlined Rohit Dhawan's 2023 film Shehzada. The film received a lukewarm response at the box office.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of IIFA, and the special edition, themed "Silver is the New Gold," will take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on March 9.

The grand celebration in the Pink City promises to bring together Bollywood's biggest stars. IIFA 2025 will feature electrifying performances by Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Mika Singh.