IIFA 2024: The One Where OG Bobby Deol Dances To His Song <i>Jamal Kudu</i>. Watch

Jamal Kudu fever isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Guess who just jumped on the viral dance bandwagon? None other than the OG Bobby Deol himself. After snagging the Best Performance in a Negative Role award for Animal, Bobby hit the dance floor, nailing the hook step from his song -complete with a glass of water balanced on his head. For those wondering, Jamal Kudu is a hit Iranian track, recreated for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, marking Abrar's (Bobby's) grand entry in the film.

In an earlier interview with Bollywood Spy, Bobby Deol opened up about his entry scene and also revealed how he got the idea of using a glass while dancing. He said, "It is crazy, people are keeping a glass on their dog's head and dancing. Somebody had worn the same suit as mine. It's just overwhelming to see all of that. He (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) had made me listen to the music beforehand. He has got a great sense of music. He has got a great sense of everything about filmmaking. He found the song from somewhere and told me 'I will play this in your introduction.' When we started shooting, the choreographer said, 'You do it.' I was like, 'What will I do?' I started dancing and he told me, 'No, No. Don't do it like Bobby Deol.' Then Saurabh, who plays my brother, I told him, 'Can you do and show? How would you do it?"

When asked about the inspiration behind his Jamal Kudu dance, Bobby Deol said, "Then I suddenly remembered the time when I was small and we used to go to Punjab. I remember how we used to get drunk and keep glasses on our heads. I never understood why we did it. It suddenly came to my mind and I did that. Sandeep liked it."

On the work front, Bobby is gearing up for Apne 2 alongside Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Karan Deol, as well as a role in Aryan Khan's directorial debut.