IIFA 2023: 'This Brings Me So Much Joy,' Writes Alia Bhatt After Big Win

Image was shared by Alia Bhatt. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

After a big win at Filmfare Awards, Alia Bhatt bagged the Best Actress award for her role in Sanjay Leela Bansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi at the IIFA 2023 as well. Unfortunately, the actress could not be present to accept the award due to a family emergency. She however compensated for her absence with an extremely heartfelt post on her Instagram stories. On Sunday, Ali Bhatt shared a poster from her movie Gangubai Kathiawadi and wrote, "Thank you so much IIFA. Sorry, I couldn't be there in person to receive the award. A special thank you to the audience for your constant support. This brings me and the enjoy team so much joy!"

Take a look at the post here:

Producer Jayantilal Gada received the award on behalf of Alia. Take a look here:

Meanwhile, it was a star-studded night in Abu Dhabi on Saturday as Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and many others attended IIFA in their festive finery. Films like Brahmastra, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Drishyam 2 emerged as the biggest winners.

Brahmastra led the pack by bagging most of the musical categories including Best Singer Male for Arijit Singh, Best Singer Female for Shreya Ghoshal and Best Music Director for Pritam. Hrithik Roshan won the Best Actor award for his performance in Vikram Vedha while Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Actor R Madhavan took home the Best Director award for Rocketry: The Nambi Effect while veteran actor Kamal Haasan was awarded the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema. Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 won the Best Film award.

According to a report by ANI, Alia Bhatt had to skip the award night because her maternal grandfather, Narendra Razdan, is reportedly not well.

Alia Bhatt will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh.