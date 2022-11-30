IIFA 2023: How Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar And Others Lit Up The Press Conference

Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Varun Dhawan at the event.

While there is still a little time for the Bollywood award season, an event marking the beginning of IIFA (International Indian Film Academy Awards) kickstarted on Tuesday night. The IIFA 2023 press conference was headlined by Salman Khan. Also present at the event were Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar, Varun Dhawan, filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan, rapper Badshah among others. Salman Khan made a stylish red carpet appearance in a grey suit. Varun Dhawan added a dash of colour to the red carpet. He was dressed in a quirky t-shirt with a tub of popcorn printed on it. Farhan Akhtar kept his look largely formal too. Karan Johar, as always, added a hint of bling to the red carpet.

Karan Johar and Farah Khan, who have been roped in to host IIFA Rocks event, to be held in Abu Dhabi early next year, were also pictured at the event.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan and composer Amit Trivedi were also pictured at the event.

The International Indian Film Academy Awards will be held from February 9 to and 11 in 2023. The awards will return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, for the second consecutive year. Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, and Kriti Sanon and other stars are expected to perform at the IIFA Weekend and Awards 2023.