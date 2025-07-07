Advertisement

The film also stars Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman

Chinmayi Sripada On Ranbir Kapoor's Casting As Lord Rama In <i>Ramayana</i>: "Someone Who Uses God's Name Can Be A Rapist..."
New Delhi:

Singer Chinmayi Sripada came out in support of actor Ranbir Kapoor over his casting as Lord Rama in Ramayana

What's Happening

  • Nearly 15 years after actor Ranbir Kapoor made a comment about eating beef, the old statement resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter), with the Internet questioning the decision to cast him as Lord Ram in the upcoming film Ramayana
  • In response, singer Chinmayi re-shared a tweet that read "Beef Eater will be playing the role of Bhagavan Ram now! What's wrong with Bollywood?"
  • Reacting to the tweet, Chinmayi wrote, "A babaji who uses the name of God can be a rapist and he can keep getting parole to get votes in bhakt India - however what someone eats is a big problem."
  • Another user replied, "How one bad thing can justify another bad thing?" 
  • To this, Chinmayi responded, "Nice. So someone playing a ROLE is the same 'bad' as a rapist campaigning for votes amongst you. You deserve to have Ram Rahim as your local MP and visit your house personally."

Background

The remark in question dates back to 2011 when Ranbir was promoting his film Rockstar. At the time, he had said, "My family is from Peshawar, so a lot of Peshawari food has come with them. I am a mutton, paya, and beef fan. Yeah, I am a big beef fan."

Ranbir will be seen as Lord Ram in director Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana. The film also stars Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. It is scheduled to be released in two parts, Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Ramayana is based on ancient Indian mythology and depicts a cosmic battle between light and darkness. While rooted in Indian spiritual tradition, the film's scale is global, with music by Oscar-winning composers Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman. 

The production design is being handled by teams behind films such as Dune and Captain America. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra.

Chinmayi Sripada, Ranbir Kapoor, Ramayana
