IFFI 2023: Michael Douglas Expressed His Love For India In Hindi. Courtesy Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana shared this image. (Courtesy: AyushmannKhurrana)

Michael Douglas spoke in Hindi, "India, mein aapse bohut pyaar karta hu (India, I love you very much) on the podium of 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Ayushmann Khurrana, who was an invitee at the film festival, shared a video on Instagram in which the Hollywood actor can be seen speaking in Hindi. Ayushmann Khurrana can be heard saying in the video to Michael Douglas, "I would like you to say a few words in Hindi." Then he says the line, "India, mein aapse bohut pyaar karta hu." First time, Michael Douglas can be seen finding it difficult to utter the words in the right way. However, the film veteran can be seen achieving the goal on the very next attempt. Ayushmann can be seen applauding him with these words, "That's amazing. Michael Douglas loves India. India loves Michael Douglas."

Ayushmann wrote in the caption, "India bhi aapse bahut pyaar karta hai @michaelkirkdouglas. A surreal moment with the legend. #IFFI54" Take a look at the psot here:

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a bunch of images from Goa before attending the film festival. The carousel post features Ayushmann's shirtless pictures. Ayushmann simply captioned the post, "Goa.#iffi" Take a look:

Veteran actor Michael Douglas received the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the International Film Festival. On being honoured with the award, he told ANI " I am honoured to recieve Satyajit Ray's Excellence in Film Lifetime Award International Indian Film Festival in Goa."

While talking to the media at the International Film Festival of India in Goa, Michael Douglas shared his happiness in visiting India among other things. He said, "It is always a pleasure visiting India but this is my first time in the south. Cinema brings the world together and you have a big history of cinema in India."