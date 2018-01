If Anushka Sharma's Pari's Teaser Didn't Scare You, The New Poster Will

Highlights Pari's new poster is scary as heck Anushka Sharma released the new teaser yesterday Pari will hit the theatres on Holi

Seen the new poster of'syet? Well, beware, the new poster of the film is not for the faint hearted. "Pari not a fairytale," is what perhaps best describes the new poster of the film, which features Anushka Sharma and the creepy demonic creature. The poster is scary as heck. In the poster, Anushka is seen sitting while the uncanny creature comfortably keeps its hands on Anushka's shoulders. The teaser ofwas released yesterday and also revealed the new release date of the movie - earlier the film was supposed to hit screens on February 9 but now has been rescheduled to arrive in theatres on March 2. Warning: If you still think you're brave enough, then see this.The teaser ofwas released last night and we can definitely say: "This Holi, be ready to be scared." Take a look:Anushka Sharma recently shared her first look from. Within just few hours, #PariFirstLook, started trending on Twitter. Anushka looked unrecognisable in the haunting poster amidst a blue background.is Anushka's third film as producer (Clean Slate Films) after 2015's critically acclaimedand last year's, which wasn't as successful as. Last seen in, Anushka is currently filming the Aanand L Rai movie, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.Anushka Sharma married Virat Kohli at a destination wedding in Italy on December 11 last year, and rounded off her wedding festivities with a Mumbai reception on December 27. She recently touched down in Mumbai after accompanying Virat Kohli on his South Africa trip for a while.