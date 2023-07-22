ICYMI: The One With Ram Charan, Upasana And Daughter Klin Kaara

Ram Charan with family. (courtesy: shobanakamineni)

ICYMI, Ram Charan's mother-in-law Shobana Kamineni shared a super cute picture of the superstar along with his wife Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara. Shobana Kamineni had posted the picture on her daughter Upasana's birthday. The picture features Ram Charan and Upasana with their baby daughter Klin Kaara and their pet pooch Rhyme. Shobana Kamineni captioned the post, "Happiest of birthdays Upsi. You have given dad, me and our entire generation the gift of becoming grandparents to the sweetest baby Kaara. Love you lots... And happy one month birthday baby Kaara it's been a month of joy."

Check out the post here:

Ram Charan had wished Upasana on her birthday with the sweetest post. He captioned it, "Happy Birthday dearest Upsi and Happy one month birthday dearest Kaara. You are our best gift."

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed their first child, a daughter on June 20 in Hyderabad. A few weeks ago, Ram Charan and Upasana posted pictures from their daughter's naming ceremony and the caption on the post read, "Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big, big hug to our daughter's grandparent"

Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which also features Kiara Advani. The film's title and first look were revealed on the actor's birthday earlier this year.