ICYMI: Shah Rukh Khan's Blockbuster Birthday Wish For Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, who is one of the most revered actors in the Indian film industry, received never-ending birthday wishes from his fans, stars and family members on his 70th birthday, which he celebrated on Saturday. Shah Rukh Khan too wished the actor in his own style on Saturday night. The actor shared a still from the 2013 film Chennai Express song Lungi Dance, which was dedicated to Thalaiva. SRK, sharing a throwback from the song wrote in his caption: "Here's wishing the birthday a very happy Rajinikanth! Marking another year of superhuman-ness from the one and only Thalaiva!! Health and happiness to you always. Rajinikanth Sir... Love you very much." Rajinikanth made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's 2011 film Ra.One, where the legendary actor featured as his popular character Chitti the Robot.

Here's wishing the Birthday a very Happy Rajinikanth!!! Marking another year of superhuman-ness from the one and only Thalaiva!! Health and happiness to you always @rajinikanth sir... Love you very much! pic.twitter.com/TT7TqkshRN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 12, 2020

Akshay Kumar too wished his 2.0 co-star in style. He tweeted: "Superhuman onscreen and a superb human off it...Always feel fortunate to have shared screen space with you sir. Here's wishing you a year filled with the best of health and more health. Happy birthday."

Superhuman onscreen and a superb human off it...always feel fortunate to have shared screen space with you sir. Here's wishing you a year filled with the best of health and more health. Happy birthday @rajinikanth sir pic.twitter.com/CwLeONZtkp — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 12, 2020

Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya shared a picture of the actor celebrating his birthday with the family and she captioned it: "Happy birthday my life ...Dearest Appa." She added the hashtags #NowOrNever, #ThalaivarBirthday and #OneAndOnly to her post.

Rajinikanth will next be seen in Annaatthe, which will be directed by Siva. In terms of films, Rajinikanth was last seen in the film Darbar, in which he played a cop. The film opened in theatres in January this year and it released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.