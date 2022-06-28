ICYMI: Shah Rukh Khan Dancing At Mumbai Police's Umang Event - Watch Viral Clip

Shah Rukh Khan dancing at the event. (courtesy: mahasrk1)

Shah Rukh Khan, who was one of the many celeb attendees at the Mumbai Police's Umang event this year, ruled the stage when he danced to his popular track I Am The Best from his film Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani. The event took place over the weekend and the video is trending even today. The many fan pages dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan shared the video on social media, which is going insanely viral. During his dance performance, SRK also did his iconic signature step. You know, the one where he spreads his arms in the air.

Check out the video of Shah Rukh Khan dancing at the event here:

Here's another still of SRK doing his signature pose at the event:

Over the weekend, SRK completed 30 years in films and he went live in an Instagram session, where he chatted with fans.

The actor also wrote about the perfect way to celebrate his 30 years in Bollywood. "Thank you all for celebrating my 30 years with cakes and edits and all things nice. For me the best way to celebrate is to work round the clock today to create more entertainment. Love you all," read the caption on a picture-perfect selfie that he shared.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He has also co-produced Alia Bhatt's Darlings, which marks her debut as a film producer. He also backed the standalone film on Bob Biswas, featuring Abhishek Bachchan in the titular role, which released last year. He recently shared the motion poster of Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

Other than that, Shah Rukh Khan also backed the film Love Hostel, which starred Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey in the lead roles. He will also star in Rakumar Hirani's Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. He will also star in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara.