ICYMI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya's Tweet Exchange

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya in an adorable pic (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Highlights Samantha shared the trailer of Naga Chaitanya's new film

"All the very best to the team," she wrote

"Thanks, Sam," Naga Chaitanya responded

Naga Chaitanya, who is somewhat of a social media recluse, received a shout out from wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Twitter recently. Sharing the teaser of Naga Chaitanya's new film Love Story, which also stars Sai Pallavi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu tweeted: "Winner! All the very best to the team." In returned, Naga Chaitanya thanked his wife for the tweet of encouragement. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya's exchange of tweets did not go unnoticed by the couple's fans on the Internet, especially because earlier this year, Samantha renamed her social media monikers as "S", sparking rumours that things are not okay between the couple.

Here's the Twitter conversation that went down between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya recently:

Earlier in July, Samantha Ruth Prabhu changed her name on her social media accounts, which no longer read her full name - it's been changed from Samantha Akkineni to simply the first letter in her name "S." This put her on the list of trends, followed by speculation about her relationship status with Naga Chaitanya.

However, in an interview with Film Companion, Samantha said she does not feel the need for clarification about a personal decision. "The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don't react to them. That is how I have always been. I don't react to this kind of noise and I don't intend on doing so as well." After starring in The Family Man 2, Samantha was trolled for playing the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation rebel.

In terms of work, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam. Naga Chaitanya's Love Story releases in September.