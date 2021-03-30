ICYMI: Mom-To-Be Kishwer Merchantt Had The 'Bestest Holi Ever' - At Least Someone Did

Kishwer Merchantt with Suyyash Rai. (courtesy: kishwersmerchantt)

Kishwer Merchantt celebrated the festival colours at her residence. Soon-to-be parents Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai just made our day by sharing some 'aww'dorable pictures from their Holi party. The couple opted for glittery eyeshadows to celebrate the festival of colours, and were joined by actress Pryanca Talukdar. Kishwer picked a statement white kurta and palazzo, while Suyyash wore a black tee with his hair tied in a pony. Sharing visuals from the "crazy holi evening", the 40-year-old actress said it's the "bestest holi ever."

Pryanca called it, "Best indeed Oooohhhh." TV actress Smriti Khanna was impressed with the video, while former Bigg Boss contestants Yuvika Chaudhary and Priyaank Sharma dropped heart emojis. Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat found it too cute.

Kishwer is popular for her role in the serial Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. She had recently showed the world what they did on Suyyash's 32nd birthday. The actor celebrated it by cutting a cake and dancing with Kishwer on their brightly lit terrace. The video had the song Tarasti Hai Nigahen playing in the background. She added a note in the caption that read, "Later had aamras puri in bed with Netflix."

Speaking about the pregnancy phase, Kishwer told The Times Of India, "The doctor has told me to be quite active. Frankly, I even went to the Maldives after learning that I was expecting. So it's not that I am confined to one place. But yes, with the resurgence of COVID now in Maharashtra, I am being extra careful since the past week or so." Suyyash and Kishwer got married in 2016 after dating since 2010.