Mom-To-Be Kishwer Merchant Is Busy Chilling By The Beach

Kishwer Merchant shared this image. (courtesy kishwermrai)

Highlights Kishwer Merchant announced her pregnancy a few days ago

She posted a picture from a beach on Instagram

"Beach, curls, drama Mamma, Biggini shoot," she wrote

TV actress Kishwer Merchant, who is expecting her first child with husband Suyyash Rai, has actively been sharing posts from her maternity diaries on social media. On Saturday, the actress shared a picture of herself, in which she can be seen chilling by the beach. She can be seen dressed in a printed swimsuit and can be seen wearing a cape of sorts over it. The actress captioned her post: "Beach, curls, drama Mamma, Biggini shoot." Kishwer's friends form the TV industry commented on her post. "Hey mommy," commented Arti Singh. "Hottieee," read Smriti Khanna's comment on the post.

See Kishwer Merchant's post here :

Kishwer Merchant announced her pregnancy on social media with a super post with her husband and she wrote: "You can now stop asking, 'When are you guys gonna have a baby?' Coming soon ... #august2021 #sukishkababy." Suyyash Rai's way of announcing the pregnancy was quite filmy. He wrote: "Mai tere bacche ka baap banne wala hun, Kishwer! Coming this August."

Check out Kishwer Merchant's post here:

Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant's love story began on the sets of the 2010 show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. They had a big fat Punjabi wedding on December 16, 2016. The duo participated in the ninth season of reality show Bigg Boss together.

Kishwer Merchant is best known for shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kkavyanjali, Ek Hasina Thi and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, to name a few. Suyyash, also a singer, began his career with TV reality show Splitsvilla 2.