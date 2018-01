Kishwer Merchantt, Suyyash Rai's Sri Lanka Vacation Pics Are Trending

Highlights Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai are vacationing in Sri Lanka Instagram users love Kishwer and Suyyash's Jodi Kishwer Merchantt posted a picture from their Galle Fort tour

Sri Lanka was the place several celebrities chose to wrap 2017 and television couple Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai was one of them. Kishwer Merchantt, who is currently part of TV series, posted pictures from her vacation diary on Instagram and predictably she soon started trending. In one if the pictures taken at Sri Lanka's Galle Fort, Kishwer and Suyyash steal a romantic moment, which their Instagram followers love. "Perfect. Love you both," said one person in comments while another added, ", awesome both of you." Here's the now viral picture of Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai on the streets of Sri Lanka.Suyyash Rai, who stars in, posted another loved up picture with Kishwer on his own Instagram page, which fans can't stop complimenting.Kishwer Merchantt started her television career in Mukesh Khanna'swhen she was all of 16. She became a household name by starring shows likeand K-soaps such asand. Her other popular television shows areand, which she quit alleging uprofessionalism on part of the producers.Kishwer and Suyyash Rai co-starred in. They opted for a court wedding in December 2016 . Suyyash Rai has more reality shows on his portfolio including, in which he entered with Kishwer during season 9.