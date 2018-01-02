Kishwer Merchantt, Suyyash Rai's Sri Lanka Vacation Pics Are Trending Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai's fans think they are giving couple goals

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai in Sri Lanka. (Image courtesy: Kishwer) New Delhi: Highlights Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai are vacationing in Sri Lanka Instagram users love Kishwer and Suyyash's Jodi Kishwer Merchantt posted a picture from their Galle Fort tour Partners, posted pictures from her vacation diary on Instagram and predictably she soon started trending. In one if the pictures taken at Sri Lanka's Galle Fort, Kishwer and Suyyash steal a romantic moment, which their Instagram followers love. "Perfect jodi. Love you both," said one person in comments while another added, "Nazar na lage, awesome both of you." Here's the now viral picture of Kishwer Merchantt and Suyyash Rai on the streets of Sri Lanka.

A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt) on Jan 1, 2018 at 6:12am PST



Suyyash Rai, who stars in Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, posted another loved up picture with Kishwer on his own Instagram page, which fans can't stop complimenting.

2018 A post shared by Suyyash Ranjana Rai (@suyyashrai) on Jan 1, 2018 at 6:26am PST



Kishwer Merchantt started her television career in Mukesh Khanna's Shaktimaan when she was all of 16. She became a household name by starring shows like Hip Hip Hurray, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and K-soaps such as Kutumb, Kkavyanjali and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Her other popular television shows are Ek Hasina Thi, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon and Savitri Devi College & HospitalM, which she quit alleging uprofessionalism on part of the producers.



Kishwer and Suyyash Rai co-starred in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. They opted for a court Bigg Boss, in which he entered with Kishwer during season 9.



