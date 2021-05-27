ICYMI: Mandana Karimi's Post Has Major Baywatch Vibes

Mandana Karimi in a still from the video. (courtesy mandanakarimi)

Actress Mandana Karimi, who is a fitness enthusiast and frequently shares videos from her workout sessions, took a detour from her usual posts and shared this video on her Instagram profile recently and it just reminded us the popular beach side drama Baywatch ( because of the red swimsuit of course). In the Instagram Reel, Mandana can be seen running in slow motion on a beach and she looks stunning. She captioned the post: "Run and chase your dreams. Smile and relish every moment, while you are at it." She added the hashtag #WhatAWonderfulWorldto her post.

Take a look at the post here:

Baywatch is a popular American TV show, which first aired in the year 1989 TV show and it showcased the adventures of Los Angeles County lifeguards. A film was made on the same name in 2017, which featured Priyanka Chopra and Dwayne Johnson, in which she played the antagonist Victoria Leeds. The film also starred Zac Efron.

Remember we told you that the actress loves to work out? Well, here's a video of Mandana lifting weights. "These weights aren't gonna lift by itself," she captioned the post.

"I wear black in the gym because it's like a funeral for my fat," she captioned another video, in which she could be seen working out. This is the post we are talking about:

Mandana Karimi, besides being an actress, participated in the TV reality shows Bigg Boss. She has featured in Bollywood films such as Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, Main Aur Charles, Bhaag Johnny and Roy. She also starred as an antagonist in the TV show Ishqbaaaz.