ICYMI: KL Rahul Wished Athiya Shetty's Brother Ahan On His Birthday Like This

KL Rahul with Athiya and Ahan Shetty (courtesy: klrahul)

Actor Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul, who have been dating for over 3 years now, often feature on the list of trends for their Instagram exchanges and posts. KL Rahul wished Athiya Shetty's brother Ahan on his 27th birthday on Wednesday night. The cricketer posted a picture of himself with Athiya and Ahan on his Instagram stories. "Happy birthday brother Ahan Shetty," wrote KL Rahul. He added, "This is your year." KL Rahul also gave a shout out to Ahan Shetty when his debut film Tadap released last year (more on that later).

See KL Rahul's note for Ahan Shetty here:

Screenshot of KL Rahul's Instagram story.

When Ahan's debut film Tadap released last year, KL Rahul wished Ahan Shetty in a tweet, in which he wrote: "No more looking back my brother Ahan Shetty. So proud. Only bigger things ahead of you. Tadap out now."

No more looking back my brother #AhanShetty

So proud only bigger things ahead of you.



Tadap out now pic.twitter.com/z0g3QiNqhP — K L Rahul (@klrahul) December 3, 2021

Athiya, daughter of Suniel and Mana Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. She also featured in the comedy film Mubarakan and she was last seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

In terms of work, Ahan Shetty made his debut as an actor in Milan Luthria's Tadap, co-starring Tara Sutaria. Tadap is a Hindi remake of Ajay Bhupathi's 2018 Telugu film RX 100, which featured Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput as the lead actors.