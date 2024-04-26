ICYMI: Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur Were Twinning At Heeramandi Screening

Aditya and Ananya at Heeramandi screening. (courtesy: netflix_in)

To say that the screening of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi was a starry affair would be an understatement. ICYMI, Ananya Panday and rumoured boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur were twinning and winning in blue outfits at the event hosted in Mumbai earlier this week. Ananya Panday was stunning in a blue ensemble. While Ananya's OOTN pick was festive, Aditya opted for a shirt in the same shade that he paired with grey pants and a blazer. Netflix India, on Friday evening, shared some more photos of the guests. Besides Ananya and Aditya, the carousel post also features Alia Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, Shreya Ghoshal, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Munawar Faruqui.

The caption on Netflix India's post read, "Kuch sitaaron ke aane se jashn aur bhi suhana ho jaata hai (The celebration becomes even more pleasant with the arrival of some stars). Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar premieres 1st May, only on Netflix." Swipe to see photos of Ananya and Aditya:

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday's dating rumours began when Karan Johar asked the Liger actress on his show Koffee With Karan 7: "I saw at my party... What's brewing between you and Aditya Roy Kapoor?" After much ado, Ananya replied, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot." They were first clicked together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in 2022.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are frequently pictured together. They attended Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding in Goa together this year. The duo recently collaborated for adverts of two brands. They briefly talked about their relationship on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8. When Karan Johar asked Aditya Roy Kapur on his show, "You mean you are joyously in a situationship," the actor replied, "Yes, I am quite joyous." KJo added, "You are quite joyous. So the first word that comes to your mind when I say Ananya is Joy?" Aditya answered, "Yes, Pure Joy, bliss," referring to Ananya.

When Karan Johar said to Ananya, "Denying your relationships, isn't that a bit last season" on his show last season, she replied, "I don't think it is last season, I think it's forever. You should... I am not saying you should deny your relationships or accept them. You should just do what works for you and I think some things are private and special and it should be kept that way."