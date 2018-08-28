ICYMI: Akshay Kumar's Monday Motivation Post Is A Lesson For Life

Akshay Kumar pictured in Mumbai during Gold promotions

In case you missed Akshay Kumar's latest Instagram post, we have it collated her for you. The Gold actor shared a strong message about environment protection, with a video of an elephant putting trash in a dustbin with his trunk. "Whether edited or real footage, this elephant seems to be more in tune with the environment than most of us," Akshay captioned his post, adding the hashtag 'Monday Motivation.' The video posted by Akshay has been viewed over 21 lakh times and comments like "incredible" and "animals have more wit than human beings" have been posted. Take a look at it here.

Last year, Akshay Kumar made Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, a film which emphasised on sanitation and eradication of open defecation in India. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was directed by Shree Narayan Singh and starred Bhumi Pednekar opposite Akshay.

Some days ago, Akshay shared a video on Road Safety Week Campaign's theme - Sadak Suraksha Jeevan Raksha. Watch it here.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in the recently-released film Gold, which tracked the story of India's first gold win as a free nation in hockey at the 1948 London Olympics.

Gold, directed by Reema Kagti, is TV star Mouni Roy's first Hindi film. Amit Sadh, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh are also part of Gold.

Meantime, Akshay Kumar has a super busy roster ahead. His next release is Rajinikanth's 2.0. With the fil, Akshay will make his Tamil debut. Kesari and Housefull 4 are his other work-in-progress films.

Akshay Kumar is married to author Twinkle Khanna and the couple are parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.