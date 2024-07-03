ICYDK: Krrish Actor Mickey Dhamijani Is Now A, Wait For It, Doctor

Mickey Dhamijani with Hrithik in a throwback. (courtesy: dishapatani)

An Instagram reel kept fans of the popular action film Krrish busy all week. Why, you ask? Well, let's just say it had some thing to do with a former cast member and the Internet discovering what he is up to these days. To be a little more specific, we are talking about actor Mickey Dhamijani, who featured as a younger version of Hrithik Roshan's character Krrish in the 2006 eponymous film. Mickey Dhamijani is now an eye surgeon. He shared an Instagram reel and he captioned it, "Guess you've seen me before?"

In his lengthy Instagram note, Mickey Dhamijani wrote, "Oh, definitely you have! I had the incredible opportunity to play Jr Krrish and work alongside a super talented cast in a film that was truly a joy to be part of." He summed up his journey as a child actor with these words, "My journey from being a child actor to becoming an eye surgeon has been nothing short of amazing. The transition has been filled with wonderful experiences and exceptional learnings, shaping who I am today."

The Krrish actor signed off the post with these words, "The lessons from my acting days continue to inspire my work in eye care, and I'm grateful for every step of this unique path. I could now be a superhero to your eye care."

Check out the post shared by Mickey Dhamijani here:

The superhero film Krrish released in 2006 as a sequel to the Rakesh Roshan-directed Koi... Mil Gaya. Krrish featured Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Rekha, Naseeruddin Shah, Manini De and Puneet Issar. Krrish 3 released in 2013.