Ibrahim Ali Khan Is At Home But His Happy Place Looks Like This

Hello there, Ibrahim Ali Khan! We love going through his Instagram profile and his latest entry is a quick reminder of why we do that. Ibrahim, in a throwback state of mind, on Friday, posted a set of pictures from the time when he could be seen chilling by the sea (his caption suggests so ). In case you are wondering what Ibrahim's caption was, we are here to help. "Long time no sea," Ibrahim captioned the post. His post was flooded with heart emojis. Check out Ibrahim Ali Khan's post here:

Speaking of throwback pictures, Ibrahim posted an adorable photograph from his childhood days, to wish Saif Ali Khan on Father's Day. ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

Ibrahim and his sister Sara Ali Khan frequently feature on the list of trends for their workout videos that they share on their respective social media profiles. Earlier this month, Ibrahim posted a picture of himself and Sara doing yoga at home and he captioned it: "Sunday yoga."

Ibrahim Ali Khan has some impeccable genes. His parents - Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh are Bollywood actors. His father is now married to actress Kareena Kapoor. His grandmother (Saif's mother) Sharmila Tagore is a veteran actress. His late grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was a legendary cricketer. Ibrahim's sister Sara, who made her Bollywood debut in 2018, has featured in films such as Kedarnath, Simmba and Love Aaj Kal. She will next be seen in Coolie No 1 (opposite Varun Dhawan) and Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.