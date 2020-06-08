On Sunday, Sara And Ibrahim Ali Khan Work Out Like This

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. (courtesy L: iakpataudi)

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's quality time together is a treat to watch. Sara and Ibrahim, who never fail to set sibling goals for their Instafam, just dropped another snippet of their workout diaries, and it is adorable. On Sunday, Ibrahim shared a picture and gave his Instafam a glimpse of his and Sara's Sunday workout routine. In the picture, Sara and Ibrahim, with their backs to the camera, can be seen doing yoga together. Their pet pooch can be seen sitting between them. Ibrahim shared the picture and wrote, "Sunday yoga." Take a look at Ibrahim and Sara's yoga picture here:

Sara and Ibrahim's workout pictures are all sorts of goals, A few days back, Sara shared a picture featuring Ibrahim and their pet dog Fuffy and wrote, "Knock knock. Who's there? Not us- we're working out. Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh."

Ibrahim and Sara frequently feature on each other's Instagram profiles. A few days back, Ibrahim shared a super cute throwback picture of himself and Sara. "The face I make when it's me, who can bully Sara now," wrote Ibrahim. Take a look:

When Sara and Ibrahim are not working out, they are busy cracking "knock knock" jokes on each other. We have picked out a few for you, take a look:

Sara and Ibrahim share an adorable relationship. Last year, on Raksha Bandhan, Sara shared a throwback picture of herself with a pint-sized Ibrahim and promised to "bully" him and "extort" him. "Happy Rakhi to my baby brother. Missing you today - giving me money, feeding me sweets and hugging me. I promise to bully you, extort you, greedily eat all your food and force love and cuddles out of you forever," she wrote.

Sara and Ibrahim are Saif Ali Khan's children with his first wife Amrita Singh. Sara, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 romantic drama Kedarnath, was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's film Love Aaj Kal. Sara has films such as Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re to look forward to.