Harlan Coben’s I Will Find You Is Out On Netflix

Netflix has added another mystery thriller based on a novel by bestselling author Harlan Coben to its catalogue. I Will Find You, which began streaming on June 18, brings viewers a suspense filled story focused on a father determined to uncover the truth about his family.

The eight episode series follows David Burroughs, a man serving a life sentence for the murder of his son, Matthew. Although he has spent years behind bars, David has always maintained that he is innocent. His life takes a shocking turn when he receives information that his son may still be alive. David begins a desperate search for answers by running out of prison.

The journey takes him into a complicated web of secrets, lies and unexpected discoveries.

While Sam Worthington's David Burroughs is the main focus of the story, Britt Lower's character Rachel Mills also plays a key role. Rachel visits her former brother-in-law in prison and shows him a photograph that suggests his son may still be alive.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Robert Hull said, "What I like about their relationship, both in the book and the series, is it's unique because they're bonded by both individual tragedy as well as a shared tragedy. It's sort of two people climbing their way back. What I really loved about the book was, unlike a classic fugitive story, which the goal is to clear your name, this really has nothing to do with clearing your name. David doesn't care if he clears his name; David only cares about finding his son."

"So I think the payoff is a lot bigger, and I think in addition to redemption and damaged people healing, the story is really about hope. I think what Harlan did great in the book was take this very dark premise and turn it into a story of hope at the end."

Other than Sam Worthington and Britt Lower, I Will Find You also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Logan Browning, Chi McBride, Erin Richards, Jonathan Tucker, Madeleine Stowe, Clancy Brown, Aaron Ashmore and Ashton Cressman.