BRB, Still Laughing At Shah Rukh Khan Witty Comeback To Gautam Gambhir's Birthday Post

Do not call yourself a Shah Rukh Khan fan if you do not love his witty comebacks on X (formerly Twitter). On November 2, the superstar turned 59, and a flood of his friends and industry colleagues posted special notes on the micro-blogging platform. Gautam Gambhir, the former mentor of Kolkata Knight Riders – the IPL team co-owned by SRK – also shared a birthday wish for the actor. In his message, the Indian cricket team's head coach wrote, “Here's to the man who keeps turning 25! Your energy, charisma & charm gets more youthful every year! May you keep spreading love forever!” He also attached a snap, where the duo can be seen sharing a warm hug. In his LOL response, King Khan said, “I'm 25?!? I thought I was younger…. Ha ha… thank you GG for being such an inspiration. And the honesty u bring to life. My Captain forever and more. Love u.”

I'm 25?!? I thought I was younger…. Ha ha… thank you GG for being such an inspiration. And the honesty u bring to life. My Captain forever and more. Love u https://t.co/YepHV122f5 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2024

In addition to Gautam Gambhir, Shah Rukh Khan also replied to others' birthday wishes. In his post for SRK, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, “Happy Birthday to the King of all our hearts … Shah Rukh Khan we only wish the best for you- good health and happiness forever.” The post also included an image where Riteish, his wife, actress Genelia D'Souza, and SRK are smiling for the camera. Reacting to the post, SRK said, “Thank u my friend. Sending all my love and hugs to you and Genelia!!”

Thank u my friend. Sending all my love and hugs to you and Genelia!! https://t.co/KhwXBDAFaE — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2024

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan also posted a special note for King Khan. He wrote, “Happy Birthday my friend Shah Rukh Khan. You've lived with dignity and charm, always wearing a smile that could still a nation. May you continue to light up screens and hearts alike!” Shah Rukh Khan replied to the post by writing, “Thank you Kamal Haasan sir. This was very sweet and graceful as always. Looking forward to your next for inspiration. Best wishes and hugs…love u sir.”

Thank you @ikamalhaasan sir. This was very sweet and graceful as always. Looking forward to your next for inspiration. Best wishes and hugs…love u sir https://t.co/BTsi2o3T4L — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2024

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The film, released in December last year, also featured Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal. Up next, Shah Rukh Khan is expected to share screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan in Sujoy Ghosh's upcoming project King.