"I Love Govinda, Man," Diljit Dosanjh Regrets Never Sharing Screen Space With Him

Diljit Dosanjh has expressed his immense admiration for Govinda. For Diljit, the actor represents a rare kind of star, an entertainer who could effortlessly combine comedy, dance, expressions and impeccable comic timing to create a screen presence that remains unmatched. Calling Govinda a “one-of-a-kind Bollywood legend", Diljit expressed genuine regret that he never got the opportunity to work alongside the actor.

During a conversation with 5 Dariya News, Dijit shared, “I love Govinda, man,” adding that there has never been anyone like Govinda, and there never will be, especially when it comes to comic timing and the way he carries a scene. “Govinda Govinda hi hai,” he said.

What made Diljit's appreciation especially heartfelt is his admiration for Govinda's work during the 1990s. Diljit mentioned the “joy” and “flavour” of Govinda's classic films in collaboration with David Dhawan, stating that era had genuine entertainment value that is missing today.

Diljit contrasted that pure entertainment with how the industry now seems obsessed with box office numbers and the 100 crore club.

Praising the actor, Diljit also shared a personal regret that he never got the opportunity to work with Govinda in a film. He further reiterated how much he respects Govinda as a legend.

Diljit's comments on Govinda came amid the singer becoming the first Punjabi artist to headline Wembley Stadium in London. During an interview with BBC, Diljit revealed the achievement felt bigger than his own success.

“It's a dream for me, and I feel good, I feel happy, and I feel good for my people. I feel good for the next generation. So this Wembley dream is not a dream anymore. We are here; Punjabis are here. It's not just about my fans; it's for the whole community. "My English is bad, guys, but my heart is very good,” he said.

Diljit's Wembley concert was a part of his ongoing Aura World Tour. Up next, he will perform at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as a part of the India leg of the tour.

Also Read | ‘Not A Dream Anymore': Diljit Dosanjh On Being The First Punjabi Artist To Headline Wembley