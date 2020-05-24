'I Found The Strangest Time To Get Married,' Says Rana Daggubati After Getting Engaged To Miheeka Bajaj

Rana Daggubati with Miheeka Bajaj. (courtesy: miheeka)

Rana and Miheeka got engaged on Thursday

They made their relationship official earlier this month

Rana Daggubati, who got engaged to his girlfriend Miheeka Bajaj on Thursday, in a recent interview with Indian Express was asked if he would be having a grand wedding, to which the actor replied, "Depends on the world's situation. I found the strangest time to get married." Speaking of how he proposed to Miheeka, Rana Daggubati said, "She knew where I'm getting at when I called her and then she met me in person, that's it. I remember I said a bunch of things together. For me, it was serious. It was commitment. When I met her, that's the time I felt I am ready to do this. It was that simple, for real."

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj got engaged on Thursday. For their big day, Rana wore a white shirt and a matching veshti, while Miheeka complemented him in an orange saree. She accessorised her look with a statement necklace and bangles. Sharing the pictures from the engagement, Rana wrote: "And it's official" and added firework emojis.

Sharing the pictures from the engagement ceremony on social media, Miheeka wrote: "To the beginning of forever."

The Baahubali star made his relationship with Miheeka official earlier this month. He wrote: "And she said yes." Miheeka has a Master's degree in Interior Design from Chelsea University and she runs an interior decor and event business called Dew Drop Design Studio.

Earlier, Rana Daggubati's father Suresh Babu spilled the beans on the couple's wedding plans and told Times Of India that Rana and Miheeka will be having a December wedding. "We were thinking of having it around December but it could happen even sooner than that too. We will reveal the details once things are finalised," he said.