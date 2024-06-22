Vijay Varma On Mirzapur 3: 'I Don't Want The Throne, I Want To Break It'

Vijay Varma shared this image. (courtesy: itsvijayvarma)

As the much-awaited third season of Mirzapur approaches its release date, excitement among fans is reaching a fever pitch. The series, starring Ali Fazal and Vijay Varma, has garnered a dedicated following for its intense storyline and complex characters. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Vijay Varma shared insights into what fans can expect in the upcoming season.

Speaking about his character, Vijay revealed, "I had nothing to do with the thrown, or with Mirzapur. I was running a good business in Siwan, stealing and selling cars. All this happened because of a woman. Now, I don't want the thrown; I want to break it."

When asked about the absence of Munna's character this season, Vijay said, "Munna is a very popular character in the show. I think that's just the format of the show. In the first season, they killed off a popular character. In the next season, they killed off an even more popular character. That's the unique feature and strength of the series."

Earlier this week, makers released the trailer of the highly anticipated series.

In the action-packed trailer, Guddu Pandit (played by Ali Fazal) could be seen trying his best to establish his hold over Purvanchal. It seems like he can go to any extent to get the throne. Actors like Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal and Vijay Varma also left a mark with their presence in the trailer.

At the end of the trailer, actor Pankaj Tripathi emerges from the shadows and promises to reclaim the empire.

Viraasat cheen li gayi hai, par dehshat kaayam hai #MirzapurOnPrime, July 5 pic.twitter.com/6264RCWfi4 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 20, 2024

Created by Excel Media and Entertainment, the fan-favourite crime thriller is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer. The series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

The first season of the crime drama premiered in 2018 and the season second came in 2020.

The new season will be out on Prime Video on July 5.

