Kangana Ranaut On Wedding Plans: "Definitely Want To Get Married"

Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about her wedding plans. The actress, who is also a Member of Parliament from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, was asked if she has any plans to start a family and get married. Responding to the question, Kangana said, “I definitely want to get married,” during her appearance on News18 Showsha. When asked if the marriage would happen during her current MP term, Kangana replied, “Hopefully, uske baad to karne ka fayda hi nahi hai fir. [Hopefully, there is no point in getting married after the current term.]” Kangana's current term will end in 2029.

It is not the first time Kangana Ranaut has openly expressed her wish to get married. Earlier, in a chat with Raj Shamani on his podcast, the actress was asked if she would ever get married. Kangana replied, “Yeah, of course.” Speaking about the importance of having a companion in life, Kangana said, “It's difficult to be without a companion. It's not easy to be without one. Everybody should have a companion; it's important. It is difficult with a companion also, more difficult without a companion.”

Kangana Ranaut also talked about how there is no such thing as “right person.” She said, “You don't have to find the right person. That's another thing that needs to go. If you find your own partner, that's the biggest disaster that can happen to you. It will come along, no timelines.”

The actress shared how getting married at a young age can help in adjusting to life with a partner. “The older you get, it gets more difficult for you to adjust with each other. If you get married at a young age, it is much easier for you to adjust. In villages, they are getting married at a very young age. Besides, your passion is so high at that time that it is very good to get direction for your passion. And it is much easier when you're younger,” Kangana Ranaut said.

In terms of work, Kangana Ranaut was last seen in the 2023 film Tejas. The Sarvesh Mevara directorial also featured Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra and Rohed Khan.